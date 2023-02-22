Pietermaritzburg residents hope budget will ease financial burden

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg residents, in desperate need of financial relief, are hoping the minister of finance’s budget speech on Wednesday will heed citizens’ struggles to survive.

They said the inflation rate in recent years has been too steep to manage.

Richard Rangiah said people have been battling to make ends meet and needed some financial relief to be able to cope with the state of the country.

A lot of people have been battling to even put food on the table. I hope the minister will say something that will make it easy for people to be able to survive.

A car guard in the city, who asked not to be named, said the prices of everything has been going up, yet the money coming in for ordinary residents has not increased.

He said he was surviving on a social grant, but still had to look at additional sources of income to be able to afford basic needs like food.

I only receive R1 980 a month from my social grant and have to pay R1 500 for my accommodation. Each month, I’d be left with only R480 to survive the whole month. At the same time, the costs of everything, including food, electricity and other things, keeps increasing, yet the grant remains the same. This makes it difficult for us to survive. I am hoping the minister will increase the social grant amount, and not by few rands, especially if everything else like taxes and food prices remains high.

The youth

A group of young people aged between 26 and 30 said they stopped following speeches by politicians as they believe nothing will change.

Thabani Madlala said he was one of many who have stopped complaining and was not expecting anything to change from the budget speech.

Whenever I hear that something has gone up, I [just say], fine. Even when the president is addressing the nation, I just rely on the media and social media for information on important things because nothing’s changing and it’s not getting better, even with all the speeches.

His friend, Sipho Khumalo, said he hoped the R350 social relief distress grant will be increased.

There is high unemployment in this country, with most of those affected being young people. It’s not like they are lazy but there are no jobs available. They try businesses but there’s load shedding and other things crippling their small businesses. The least the government can do is meet them half way. R350 is nothing in this economy. Can the minister of finance increase it to at least R1 500.

Others in the group said they hoped the tax on alcohol and cigarettes remained the same even if a decrease was unlikely.