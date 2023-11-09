Pietermaritzburg School of Fashion to host its annual fashion show

By Witness Reporter

Award-winning School of Fashion Pietermaritzburg is proud to announce the date for its annual fashion show, showcasing the work of its many award-winning student designers and 2023 graduates.

On December 2, 2023, 30 graduating designers from the School of Fashion will showcase their collections, emphasising their “proudly South African” heritage, modelled by professional catwalk models, to an audience of 500 to 600 guests.

Promising a night of glitz and glamour, the signature event on the city and province’s fashion calendar is a culmination of the hard work of all the student designers.

Liberty Midlands Mall’s underground car park below Edgars, will once again be transformed into a fashion runway.

For its hosting of last year’s fashion showcase, Liberty Midlands Mall was recently awarded the Silver Footprint marketing Award by the South African Council of Shopping Centres.

The School of Fashion Pietermaritzburg is excited to return to this venue for another exceptional display of talent, skill and hard work of the students, many of whom are already celebrated as award-winning designers linked to many national fashion competitions and accolades, such as the coveted Hollywood Bets Durban July Young Designers Competition, South African Fashion week, Cape Town Fashion week , Durban Fashion Fair and International showcases.

The School of Fashion is the oldest private fashion college in South Africa, with a strong reputation for their award-winning accolades and designers.

This year marks 58 years of educating thousands of students in fashion design.

Since its inception in 1965, under director and school founder, Priscilla Bhika, the school has played an integral role in educating students, playing a fundamental role in the community and preserving South Africa’s heritage and culture through fashion. This showcase is a celebration of the school’s legacy.

In attendance to witness the glorious fashion show will be key media and influencers, fashion VIPs and fashion enthusiasts.

You too can experience the glitz and glamour of a high fashion night.

Tickets cost R120 and attendees are encouraged to secure seats early to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased from the School of Fashion PMB campus, situated at 192 Retief Street, or by contacting 033 345 4671/ 082 927 4218.