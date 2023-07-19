Pietermaritzburg schools fail to open

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Two schools in Pietermaritzburg experienced problems on the first day of the third term on Tuesday, with one failing to open and the other opening worryingly late.

Parents at the Vezokuhle Primary School, at KwaMpumuza in Pietermaritzburg, blocked the school gates because they were afraid for the safety of their children.

This followed allegations that a teacher at the school could be responsible for shooting and injuring the deputy principal at the school in March.

At Sweetwaters Primary School seven teachers didn’t show up, resulting in classes having to start late.

It is alleged that there is tension among the staff members at the Vezokuhle Primary School, which led to parents’ fearing for their children’s safety.

Local induna Thami Mthalane said some parents sent their children to school only to find that the school gate was closed. As a result the children had to return home.

We want the school to be opened and the process of teaching and learning to continue. The staff members should sort out their differences. We don’t want this to affect the teaching process.

Msunduzi Municipality ward one councillor Khulekani Msomi said this incident has affected the community a lot.

“We want to see an end to this. After the attempted murder of the deputy principal, teachers requested security to safeguard them but, unfortunately, the department didn’t meet their request. Parents reached this decision [to close the gates] as they fear for their children’s safety,” said Msomi.

He added that their wish is for the Department of Education to take the parents’ issues seriously.

As from last week I have been trying to engage with the department to ensure we resolve this issue while schools are still closed. Unfortunately, no one took this matter seriously. We are worried teachers came to report to school but the gate was closed.

“We are very concerned as there are children who get their first meal at school. At this moment, they are hungry. We need the department to come forward and sort this issue,” Msomi added.

At Sweetwaters Primary School, it is alleged that the seven teachers last went to school on May 30.

On Tuesday, parents went to the school to try and talk to the teachers thinking they would be at work.

Speaking to The Witness, school governing body chairperson, Nompumelelo Ngubane, said they wanted to hear their problems and try to assist.

We were hoping that that they will return this term. Children are left behind with their schoolwork. It now looks like as parents we don’t care about our children’s education that’s why we chose to come here.

The school had to make a plan to start classes without the seven teachers, which caused a delay in what time lessons started.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, said the issue of safety is a concern to everyone, including the very same parents who are not allowing their children to go to school, which is problematic.

If there is a problem, we should tackle it rather than creating another one. Holding back children from attending school is going to hit back at all of us including parents and the pupils as the year progresses.

“It is a bad lesson if this is done by their parents. It is not good at all to have such a situation. We are requesting parents to release their learners whilst all of us are attending to the issue of safety,” he added.

He did not comment on the school with seven teachers missing.