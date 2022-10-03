Pietermaritzburg students plagued by criminals

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Students in the Scottville and Pelham areas remain soft targets for criminals looking to make quick cash.

On Wednesday, a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student was shot in the foot by an unknown armed man whilst at his residence on King Edward Avenue, in Scottville.

It is alleged that the alleged gunman shot the student and robbed another student of a laptop and two cell phones.

ALSO READ | Two women arrested in Pietermaritzburg for robbing students

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the complainant said he was at his residence with his friend when he heard a noise and went out to investigate.

She said the student was confronted by an armed man who instructed them to kneel down and cover their faces with a blanket.

The suspect took two laptops and while leaving the victim’s room he opened fire, wounding his roommate in the leg. He was taken to hospital for medical attention

Gwala said a case of robbery was opened at Alexandra Road police station for investigation.

This incident comes after a series of incidents where students are being targeted by criminals in either on-campus residences or in private accommodations.

One of the students said due to the increase in robberies, they believe they are being targeted by criminals.

“We are not safe at all and it’s very sad because they know that we, as students, are not armed and therefore can’t fight back. Many students have lost their belongings and school work, and they don’t have money to replace what they have lost. You have students who are being beaten up, stabbed, and of late, they are shooting us. Very soon, they will kill us,” said a student.

ALSO READ | Teenagers shot after leaving tavern in Cottonlands, KZN

Another student from the Durban University of Technology called upon law enforcement agencies to come together and help in tackling the crime in the area.

“Another problem is that we don’t have much police visibility or private security companies patrolling the area, especially at night. Students have embarked on peaceful marches where they seek intervention from the police and institution. Yet, we still get such disturbing cases.”

The fact is students will soon be killed at residences while our parents think we are well-guarded and safe. There are a lot of unmarked cars driving around the area and we can’t continue to live like this

UKZN student representative council (SRC) president Malusi Zuma said they are aware of the ongoing criminal activities directed at students and said this has been raised with the police numerous times.

According to Zuma, students from Pietermaritzburg, especially those who reside in Scottville, have experienced more attacks and robberies compared to other campuses.

He said students from the Howard College campus, in Durban, are also affected by the ongoing robberies.

“At Howard College, about four students were recently robbed as they got off the bus from their residences and [the criminals] took their laptops. In Pietermaritzburg, the situation is bad and students are unable to even travel to campus in broad daylight for fear of being robbed. It’s even worse at night.”

Students are even afraid to study at night now because as they walk from the library to their private residences, they are being mugged at gunpoint. Being held at gunpoint also traumatises students a lot and we need something to be done about this urgently

Zuma said they will continue to put pressure on law enforcement agencies to arrest all those involved in cases that have been opened by students.

Scottville, Pelham, and adjoining areas where students live have been experiencing a lot of crime such as robberies, housebreaking, home invasion, and theft, he said.

ALSO READ | Morné Croeser free after serving 8 years in jail for killing his wife

The ongoing crisis comes as three men who are allegedly linked to numerous robberies in the Scottsville and Pelham area are in court.

The trio, Thalente Felix Ngubo (30), Nathaniel Thabiso van Roos (23), and Ntokozo Madlala (30) were arrested two weeks ago.

Another accused in the matter, Mlondi Mdunge (39), who was shot while trying to flee during a shootout with police at Camps Drift, near the Duzi River, died in hospital.

The men are facing charges of robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and attempted murder. The matter was postponed to Wednesday for the magistrate’s bail decision and all the accused were remanded in custody.