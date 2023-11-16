Pietermaritzburg teacher found guilty of bullying

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A suspended senior teacher from a top Pietermaritzburg school has been found guilty of bullying by an internal inquiry.

An internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty of assaulting, intimidating and abusive conduct towards pupils.

He now faces possible dismissal.

The school governing body (SGB) declined to comment about the hearing findings stating that the matter was sub-judice.

In September, the senior teacher was suspended by the KZN Department of Education.

At the time, the SGB chairperson said, “The suspension is apparently a precautionary suspension, presumably in anticipation of disciplinary steps that will now be instituted by the Department of Education against him following the interviews that were held with the numerous complainants last week.”

The Department of Education has not released any findings from its own investigations.

Other allegations were of “inappropriate behaviour on school trips, including excessive drinking and smoking in front of pupils, verbal abuse towards staff members, screaming at staff members, throwing files at staff members, emotional blackmail and badmouthing staff members behind their backs”.

Earlier in the year, the SGB failed to have him removed through an urgent court interdict at the high court in Pietermaritzburg.

The teacher subsequently took the SGB to the labour court for non-payment of his salary and won.

That was when the SGB conducted its own disciplinary inquiry, chaired by a Pietermaritzburg attorney.

Regarding the internal hearing, Times Live reported that though initially there were 21 complainants, the attorney considered three allegations of misconduct and found the senior teacher guilty of all three.

The first, an assault of a pupil, related to an incident on March 17, when the teacher shouted at a Grade 2 pupil, grabbed his phone then slammed it into the child’s lap. The mother, who was present, testified that her son has Asperger’s and became hyper focused and oblivious to his surroundings while on his phone.

The teacher had walked past and the boy had ignored him and this prompted the incident.

“The second allegation concerned an incident on August 22, 2022, when he told a Grade 3 pupil that he was a belligerent child and that he was going to call the police to fetch him and place him in a juvenile detention centre and he would never see his mother again.

“Allegation three was bringing the school’s good name into disrepute — related to various newspaper articles focusing on the allegations of his ‘generally unbecoming behaviour’,” the publication reported.

These hearings were conducted in the teacher’s absence after he allegedly “did not recognise the SGB’s authority to discipline him”.

The attorney set the matter down for submissions in mitigation and aggravation, on November 17.

The attorney told The Witness that out of respect for his client and the hearing processes, he could not comment on the matter yet.