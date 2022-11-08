Pietermaritzburg teacher shot dead

Lethiwe Makhanya

KwaShange residents in Pietermaritzburg are reeling in shock after a teacher and his wife were shot in what is believed to have been an attempted hijacking.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 7 pm in KwaShange Road.

It is believed that Lindo Ngcobo (38) was travelling with his wife, Thobile, to an evening prayer meeting when they were ambushed by unknown people.

Ngcobo died after being shot in the chest and neck, while his wife was taken to hospital where she is currently recovering.

It is alleged that the men were attempting to hijack the Toyota Corolla vehicle the couple were travelling in.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the couple were on their way to pick up another church member for an evening prayer meeting when they were attacked.

He said it is alleged that a car blocked their way and shots were fired at them.

“The deceased’s body was found next to the car and the key was found lying next to the road. The car key was found thrown in the road. The wife was taken to hospital. The motive for this incident is not yet known. Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. No one has been arrested,” he said.

Pastor Sipho Ngcobo of Holy Ghost Church of Christ, who is also a family member, told The Witness that they are devastated and they hope the police will be able to find the people who killed him. He said Ngcobo was a teacher at Imvunulo Secondary School in the Vulindlela area.

We are devastated and we are not at peace after this incident. We want to see the people who did this behind bars. “This is a great loss to us. He was a good man, who loved church, respectful and humble. He loved his family so much

The paster added that they wish to see police get harder on criminals because the whole community is living in fear, even when they are at home or driving on the road, because of crime. Ward councillor Mlungisi Zondi said what happened is frightening and residents are still shocked by the incident.

He said car hijackings or attempted hijackings are not common in the area; however, on Saturday two attempted hijackings took place. “It is so unfortunate that in this particular incident someone lost his life, which is very heartbreaking. In another incident there was also a shooting that took place but no one got injured.

People are not safe, crime is very high in our area. People need to be warned about it and be cautious

Zondi said he did not think the perpetrators were from the area.

“We are urging the residents to be very vigilant of suspicious cars that are following them. They [should] rather pass their homes and stop where it is safe. Even pedestrians must be careful and not walk alone at night especially now.”