Pietermaritzburg vet warns residents to be vigilant for dog poisoning

A Pietermaritzburg vet has cautioned residents to be alert to signs that their dogs have been poisoned after dealing with two cases since the weekend.

Eldred Liebenberg’s dog was the second case the vet dealt with.

He said the two-year-old Rottweiler was poisoned with what appeared to be rat poison. The dog died on Monday.

He added that he was not sure what poison was used on the first dog he saw.

Liebenberg of Alexandra Road, Pelham, said he was not sure when his dog was poisoned but he could tell there was something wrong over the weekend when the dog couldn’t eat.

It was a healthy and beautiful dog and what happened is very devastating. I got the dog because of the break-ins at my house that were escalating. READ MORE Six killed in horrific crash in Port Edward There were times where we’ll have about four to five break-ins in one night.

He said after getting his dog, he never had break-ins.

Liebenberg said he suspected that his dog was poisoned by people who planned on breaking into his house.

The vet advised dog owners to be alert when they hear their dogs barking at night and suddenly stop.

I’ve only had two cases and I can’t say there were high numbers but residents should be aware there might be more poisoning cases coming up.

He added people seldom go out to check if the dog stops barking but they need to always be alert.

He said dog owners should urgently take their dogs to the vet when they notice them vomiting, shaking or any unusual symptoms.

He added that if its serious poisoning, there are no safe or effective home interventions.

Some people try and make the dog vomit which can be very dangerous because the dog can inhale the poison, some try and give them other medicine but that wastes time and by the time they get to the vet, it is too late.

He said if residents hear dogs barking, they must always check because often people poison dogs to get into their houses a few days later.