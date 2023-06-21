10-month-old baby allegedly attacked in home invasion

By Nosipho Gumede

A 10-month-old baby was allegedly attacked in a home invasion on Tuesday afternoon in the Northdale area.

Mi7 National group emergency medical services was dispatched and found that a woman and two children, aged 10 months and 6 years-old were allegedly attacked.

“The woman reported that approximately seven men, wielding sticks entered the house and started destroying property. She said they attacked the infant, throwing the 10-month-old to the floor,” read the Mi7 statement.

They added that the culprits fled the scene before they arrived and nothing was stolen.

"Upon assessment, Mi7 medics found the baby had only sustained minor injuries and did not require further treatment. The woman and the other child were left unharmed," added the statement.

Mi7 said local authorities were informed of the matter.