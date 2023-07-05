Abandoned baby found dead outside Pietermaritzburg home

By Akheel Sewsunker



A Mountain Rise resident was shocked when he found a dead baby outside his gate on Wednesday morning.

The resident, who asked to remain unnamed, said he did not know how long it had been there as he had not been home for the past few days.

“I have been busy for the past few days with my brother’s funeral, so I have not been home. I saw the blanket at the gate this morning, so I went to see and that’s when I found the baby and reported it,” said the visibly shaken man.

The man contacted a security guard who patrols the area in the day. The security guard, who asked not to be named, reported it to his superiors.

I saw the blanket outside the home three days ago, but I thought it was for the resident. Only today, when I [was called] to investigate, I saw it was a baby.

“I did not see anyone drop it off because I am here during the day only. Someone could have come at night,” he said.