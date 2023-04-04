ActionSA civil case against eThekwini set to go ahead

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The civil case by ActionSA against eThekwini Municipality, regarding the sewer infrastructure crisis, is moving along after missing affidavits were filed and a court conference took place.

The conference, which took place in Durban on Monday, follows mediation between the party and the metro last week.

The mediation was requested by eThekwini Municipality, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

In the eThekwini Municipality’s affidavit, by head of water and sanitation, Ednick Msweli, the city claimed that necessary feedback regarding repairs and steps taken to fix the sewer infrastructure issues were reported at council/Exco meetings, as well as the “war room” established after the April 2022 floods, when a state of disaster was declared.

The city said the situation, which was destabilised by the floods, had been regularised to the point where the EWS infrastructure was substantially operational.

Further repairs are pending and, once undertaken, will optimise the operational capacity thereof.

The municipality also denied that there was any raw sewage discharging from any wastewater treatment works (WWTW).

All effluent is either treated or, in the case of some of the flood damaged WWTWs, the effluent is not treated to the required discharge levels. This is only applicable to two treatment works — the Umbilo and Northern works.

“All flood-damaged wastewater pump stations (WWPS) have been repaired; however there are some pump stations that are not functional due to vandalism or normal maintenance and equipment breakdown.”

The municipality said more funding for repairs had been made available.

However, ActionSA still argued that the municipality’s affidavit was missing an action plan as agreed during the mediation.

According to ActionSA the action plan was meant to outline how the municipality will commence with repairs on the damaged and dilapidated infrastructure.

“We had merely asked that they indicate how long it would take to draft such an action plan.

“Interestingly, the stance of the metro has always been that it has a plan, but no finances to implement the plan.

“Now, the argument is that they have the finances, but no plan!” said ActionSA provincial chairperson, Zwakele Mncwango.

The next court date for this matter has not been confirmed as yet as ActionSA still has to approach the court to apply for a preferential court date.