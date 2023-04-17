‘All roads lead to PMB’ for Jacob Zuma’s arms deal case

By Clive Ndou

Former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal corruption case, which has been postponed on several occasions, will resume at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Zuma, who has already indicated that he will fight the case, is facing corruption charges in connection with the country’s arms procurement programme concluded in the 1990s.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili, who will preside over Monday’s proceedings, was roped in after the recusal of Judge Piet Koen.

ALSO READ | Jacob Zuma and advocate Billy Downer to lock horns in court again

While Zuma’s legal team has blamed delays in the arms deal case on the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the delays were also due to the former president’s legal bid to have the case’s lead prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer, removed from the case.

Zuma, who has accused Downer of bias, has since instituted private prosecution processes against Downer after accusing the senior prosecution of leaking his medical report to News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Several courts, including the Constitutional Court, dismissed Zuma’s application seeking Downer’s removal from the arms deal case.

Sanco

Previous court appearance by Zuma, who was recently elected as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson of South African National Civics Organsiation (Sanco), saw his supporters gather outside court to lend him support.

Sanco provincial spokesperson Thulani Gamede said today would be no different.

ALSO READ | Zuma court drama heats up

“All roads lead to PMB,” he said. Despite the court case, Gamede said, the public was still behind Zuma. “Zuma is not an ordinary leader but a former head of state.

His term of office was characterised by the implementation of ANC policies aimed at fast-tracking the entry of marginalised people into the mainstream economy

Zuma’s appearance in connection with the arms deal charges happens as he is awaiting the Pietermaritzburg high court ruling on an application by Downer and Maughan for the halting of the private prosecution processes which the former president initiated against them.

It is likely that the arms deal case will once more be postponed pending the outcome of Downer and Maughan’s application