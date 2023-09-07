Alleged killers’ case adjourned

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against three men who allegedly killed a social worker has been adjourned for a formal bail application.

Mbuzeni Zakwe (28) from KwaNxamalala, Tugela Ferry; Thembokwakhe Ndlovu from Mbithane, Maphumulo and Nkululeko Masefana Ndebele (24) from Inanda appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

They are facing two charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on July 18 this year, they intentionally robbed and killed Mandla Mbizeni Mthembu by strangling him at the Jika Joe informal Settlement. They also allegedly took his cellphone, laptop and wallet.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, having been on the run from police for over a month after the incident. All three men told the court that they do not have any previous convictions or pending cases. The state said it is opposed to the men being released on bail.

They said they need to verify the men’s alternative addresses, adding that the safety of the witnesses also need to be verified.

The matter was adjourned to September 20 for a formal bail application.

All three men will be remanded at the Mountain Rise SAPS.

Mthembu’s body was found in the back seat of his car which was parked at a dead-end in Brixham Road extension, Northdale.

The car is believed to have been parked there for three days. His body was discovered by a passerby.