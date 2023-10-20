Alleged thief killed and burnt in Imbali

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A 23-year-old man was murdered in a vigilante-style killing in Imbali on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was assaulted and burnt, allegedly by angry community members.

While there is no official motive given for the killing, there were unconfirmed reports that he was among those who were stealing from the residents of Imbali.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the incident took place next to a sports field situated next to Imbali Lodge (Tehuis).

The police received a complaint of assault and when they arrived they were directed towards where the incident was allegedly happening. The unknown man’s body was found extensively burnt. He was not wearing any [shirt]. No one has been arrested.