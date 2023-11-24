ANC sweeps Ward 41 in Msunduzi

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The newly-elected Ward 41 Msunduzi Municipality councillor says community development, especially in education, is one of the top priorities in his new position.

ANC member Busani Edward Zuma was elected following by-elections held on Wednesday. The ANC won and retained the ward with over 80% of the votes. They received 2 428 votes, followed by the EFF with 327 votes and IFP with 219.

The by-elections took place following the death of Mabhungu Mkhize (45), who was shot in Imbali Unit 14 on August 25.

Mkhize was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Another person, Muzikhona Dlongolo, who was with Mkhize at the time, was also shot but he survived. Four suspects have since been arrested in connection with Mkhize’s murder. Speaking to The Witness, Zuma said he was grateful to his organisation, which trusted him and chose him to represent them. He also thanked the community members who voted for him.

Talking about the plans he has for the community, Zuma said education is his top priority. He said he has always been involved in community development programmes, having been a member of a ward committee when Mkhize was still a councillor.

“I want to focus more on education so that people can develop themselves. We must ensure that our youth are in school, that we have a database of graduates and also find a way to assist those with or without Grade 12.

“We will also see how we can assist those who are unemployed. Our aim is to change people’s lives. We have programmes that were started with councillor Mkhize when it comes to small businesses,” he said.

Zuma stressed the importance of service delivery and said that he will try to ensure that people get the services they require.

“There are things that I have already identified that need to be attended to as part of delivering services. These include water issues, roads and houses. In the ward we also have places that need to be developed from scratch because there is no infrastructure.

“The mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, is aware of this and has visited the area. He said he will send a team to assist with the road construction. I will start working with that team next week so that residents from the Ezitendeni area can have access to roads that are in good condition.

Zuma said that he will engage with the municipality to see if the city can identify places to put boreholes to assist with water problems.

We will also be working with the Department of Human Settlements in dealing with the issue of housing. There are people who still live in mud houses, others have asbestos and others were left out during the previous housing project

The ANC in the province said in a statement: “We are aware that service delivery was affected after the unfortunate murder of comrade Mabhungu Mkhize. The election of comrade Busani Edward Zuma will not only strengthen service delivery, but will ensure job creation and an improved quality of life.”