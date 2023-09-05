Appeal for lights as murders continue to surge in Mkondeni’s Sacca area

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

An appeal for LED lights has been echoed as murders continue at Sacca informal settlement, in Mkondeni, Pietermaritzburg.

This after Mlondi Zulu was strangled to death in the area by two suspects, who allegedly accused him of stealing their money on Sunday.

Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Thembinkosi Gwala said there have been a lot of murders in the area since the year started.

Most of the incidents we experience are shootings and it is very concerning that nothing is being done. A lot is happening here which is starting to make us question our safety in this place.

“It’s dark here and we need lights. It is easy for people to conduct criminal activities and not be seen,” said Gwala, adding that the municipality has not given them any feedback about providing lights.

Msunduzi Municipality Ward 37 councillor Edith Elliott said: “A police raid was organised after a body was found in a toilet in March and subsequently shabeen murders took place.

“Many weapons were then removed and the violence subsided when most of the gangsters were subsequently shot in Imbali during their ‘cleansing ceremony’ after a family murder there.

“There is hope now as, after many years of my pleading and applying on the IDP for infrastructure and housing in Sacca, Human Settlements have come in and are planning to bring in roads, sanitation in the form of container toilets and showers, and electrification,” she said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said no one has been arrested yet. “We appeal to everyone who might have information to come forward … If someone is owing you [money], you can take him/her to court so that the law deals with them.

If you have lent money to someone you don’t trust, you can go to the police station and make an affidavit or a witness statement which will assist you when presenting the matter at court

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize could not provide a comment before we went to print.