Artworks to celebrate Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary

By Chanel George

In commemoration of Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary, the Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association (KPCA) in collaboration with businesses and a local artist will beautify the city by painting murals on a strategic bridge in town.

The bridge earmarked for this campaign is from Chatterton Road into Boshoff Street over the railway line, near Save Hyper in Victoria Road.

The artist commissioned with this task is Siyabonga Sikosana, a well-known Pietermaritzburg artist who recently painted an art piece for the KPCA campaign.

Sikosana, who is part of KPCA, has set out to paint a mural on the bridge ahead of Pietermaritzburg’s 185th anniversary, depicting a window into the city and everything it has to offer as people drive into the city centre and capturing the essence of the city’s landscape as people leave.

The bridge is divided into segments which could act as a frame for different murals.

Chairperson of KPCA Lara Edmonds said SaveHyper has been eager to commission Siyabonga to paint an anniversary mural on the bridge that takes customers to their shop on Victoria Road.

The Save Group have been leaders when it comes to saving and reclaiming Pietermaritzburg and we are grateful for their efforts.

Save Hyper company’s executive, Ebrahim Kajee, said they will be sponsoring the mural as a gift to the city.

“We will be covering all costs involved in making the mural happen such as paint, travelling costs and paying the artist,” said Kajee.

CEO of Halls retail, Martin Hall said the company has actively been involved in the Victory on Victoria Road project as it’s very dear to him. “I grew up in the area, that is why this project to clean and restore Victoria Road is so dear to me,” he said.

Hall added that his role in the anniversary bridge mural is as an advisor on the project.

The whole idea is to paint a window of what our city is supposed to look like. I will also be doing murals on the Roberts Road Bridge and the Commercial Road Bridge and I would also like to appeal to anyone who would like to get involved in what we are doing to kindly come sponsor these upcoming projects.

Sikosana, who offered a hand in KPCA’s Victory on Victoria Road campaign by means of cleaning up or painting, was born in Edendale. His high school teachers encouraged his talent, and he later attended art workshops at the Tatham Art Gallery on a weekly basis.

Sikhosana studied at the Durban Institute of Technology, where he studied textile design and technology.

Speaking on his previous painting done for KPCA, Edmonds said Sikosana’s painting is an inspirational testimony of the reality in South Africa.

Edmonds described it as “a window into our vibrant truth”.