After a traumatic and emotionally taxing seven-year fight for justice, parents of the victims were overwhelmed with relief that convicted sex offender Darren Goddard was finally behind bars.

“We are free,” a visibly relieved grandparent told The Witness outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday, shortly after watching rape and sexual assault convicted former school counsellor descend the stairs into the prison cells.

The grandmother recounted with disgust how Goddard’s final words to her were to ask her if she were “happy now”.

I said, of course I am, for my grandson!

Another emotional mother was crying outside court from relief that Goddard was finally behind bars.

A grandfather of a victim said after Goddard’s bail was extended post-conviction, coupled by the multiple delays in the sentencing procedure, he started to feel like justice would never be served.

Today at least my faith in the justice system is restored.

He added that he has no problem with Goddard being granted leave to appeal the judgment. “It is within his rights. At least he is behind bars while he starts the application process,” he said. A father of one of the victims said with Goddard behind bars, closure can now finally begin.

Closure. That is what we wanted and now we have got it. We felt it was unfair that he was still out on bail after he was convicted, but now we finally have some closure and that’s all we’ve needed

Another father said he was happy that Goddard was finally serving his sentence and could not hurt any other boys.

However, he said Goddard’s imprisonment offered no hope for his son, whose life has already been destroyed.

“I’ve lost my son. At least Goddard can’t ruin any more families and children now.”

One of the boys’ mothers said now she and her son can start learning not to live in fear.

“My son has been living in fear [of Goddard] and being triggered by anyone who remotely resembles him for years.” She said on hearing the sentence, her son unleashed what she feels was seven years of an emotional build up.

He was angry. A build-up of seven years’ worth of emotions came to an ugly head. I think tomorrow we will go to the beach and let off a lantern to symbolise letting go and a new chapter

She said she felt overwhelmed, grateful and humbled at the sentence. “I hope this sets an example to other perpetrators out there,” she added.

Her son, who also spoke to The Witness, said he wanted to tell all the other boys that they are heroes “who stopped Mr Goddard from hurting anyone else.”