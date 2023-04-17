Audit panel needs members with legal background, says city manager

By Chris Ndaliso

A lack of staff members with a legal background is the weakness of Msunduzi Municipality’s audit committee, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba said.

Mapholoba was reacting to opposition councillors’ response to the city’s audit committee report for July to December 2022.

The report was tabled at a special council meeting held at the council chambers recently.

According to the report, the committee is concerned that the internal audit unit is inadequately structured and resourced, and that the city was in the process of filling four positions for junior auditors.

The report added that the unit will continue to rely “heavily” on consultants, while this does not guarantee the desired outcomes.

As has been previously reported, the committee remains concerned that many of the internal audit reports indicate that the design and the operation of the systems of internal control are inadequate and ineffective, and they require urgent attention.

“Furthermore, the committee remains concerned that many of the recommended actions from previous internal audit reports and resolutions taken by the audit committee are not being actioned and may result in negative audit outcomes,” reads the report.

Other issues it flagged were a lack of consequence management, the slow pace in finalising investigations and some unspent grant funds.

Opposition councillors

Opposition councillors questioned the city’s plan in dealing with the issues flagged by the report.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said some of the issues flagged in the report were overtaken by events.

He said in the past two financial years the city had spent 100% of its grants.

We know where we have requested rollovers and there are very clear reasons for doing that. In human settlements for example, for the grant to be utilised we have to follow processes to acquire land to build on.

“There are legal processes to follow to get that land. This is not like walking into a shop, taking a loaf of bread, pay and say you have spent. In the last financial year we did not spend about seven or R10 million of the Eastwood substation [budget].

“This is because the first tranche of the grant came towards the end of the financial year, so it cannot be correct to portray the municipality as one that fails to spend grants,” said Thebolla.

Mapholoba said there were plans in place to “arrest” the situation.

One of the weaknesses that we can accept is that there’s nobody in the [Msunduzi] audit committee who has a legal background. Yesterday [last Monday] I received a letter from the office of the accountant general to say they are going to assist us to look at the efficiency and effectiveness of the audit committee and internal auditing.

“They have approved that project, which will be run at the national treasury. Already I’ll be chairing an inception meeting next week with the national Treasurer. We want to strengthen our governance …” he said.

Consequence management

On consequence management, Mapholoba said plans are in place to improve progress on that score.

“We are bringing in a [consequence management] framework which will be [tabled] in the next Exco and in the next council. We are very clear, and I have met with some of the investigators to say they must expedite these matters so that they can be brought to finality,” he said.

He said in some instances of consequence management they have had to “resort” to external service providers because there was collusion from within.

You’d find that in a clear matter where somebody has abused overtime and got R500 000 on overtime abuse, that person is allowed to get away scot-free.

“We had to appeal in certain cases because surely if you allow that you are saying to this person continue syphoning funds from the municipality,” he said.