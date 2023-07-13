Bail application for kidnapping accused

By Akheel Sewsunker

The six men charged for their involvement in the kidnapping of Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Mateen Khalid (17) on May 24 appeared at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court for their formal bail application on Wednesday.

After many prior attempts, the bail application was finally able to kick off on Wednesday and proceeded to take up most of the day.

The process was made longer by the need to translate all proceedings into isiZulu as well as Urdu, as four of the six men are Pakistani nationals and needed to be able to understand the proceedings of the court.

ALSO READ | Second court appearance for six men accused of kidnapping PMB teen

The men, Mohamed Faisal, Rana Yaseen, Thembinkosi Hadebe and Thulani Mncwabe, made their pleas to the court in the form of affidavits, but two of the men, Omar Riaz and Naveed Khan, abandoned their bail applications for the time being.

The investigating officer, André Henry Prinsloo, also presented his affidavits on why the accused should not be released on bail. Prinsloo, with over 30 years of experience in the police force, outlined how each of the accused applying for bail was involved in the case, citing that the men are also parents.

Being a father himself, the accused should understand the pain and mental anguish caused by this conduct on the victim, the victim’s family and the whole community at large

He added that the men should not get bail.

“Due to the seriousness of this matter and the strength of the state’s case, I believe that there is a strong likelihood that the accused would evade trial if released on bail. I further believe that there is a strong likelihood that the accused would interfere with state witnesses and intimidate other witnesses who are yet to be interviewed.

“I believe the safety of the victim and the victim’s family may be in danger should the accused be released on bail. The criminal grouping is very well-structured and act with impunity, they have no regard for the safety of the victims, their families and the community

There are a number of outstanding suspects who are yet to be traced and arrested

“Kidnapping and extortion is increasing in prevalence in South Africa. It is imperative that a clear statement is made that this conduct will not be tolerated and all offenders will be brought to justice. Society demands that their children have the right to be protected from this type of conduct and that they are provided with a safe and secure environment to reside in,” Prinsloo added.

The Pakistani community in the city are against the release on bail of the men.

Rana Abbas, part of the Pakistani community in Pietermaritzburg, said they did not want these men released into society. “We are foreigners here. We did not come here for crime.

ALSO READ | Relentless hunt for kidnapping ‘mastermind’ continues

“We are here to support our families. How is it possible that these guys can do this? There are so many other ways to make money and this is the way that chose to do it, by kidnapping children. As the Pakistani community, all of us condemn this. We are against crime. We do not want them in the community,” he said.

The case was remanded to July 19 for the judgment on the bail application to be handed down