Bellevue residents fight farm blaze

Residents fear a widespread fire that broke out on a farm in Bellevue will reach nearby houses if it is not stopped.

The Bellevue community banded together on Thursday afternoon to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading towards other residential areas.

It is alleged the fire was started deliberately, which, residents claim would not be a first for the Bellevue community.

Rob Symons, the owner of the farm said he saw a man light the fire on his property.

The fire is not out yet we are still busy trying to put it out as we speak," said Symon.

Debbie Fowler, a community member, said she rallied residents from neighbouring properties to assist in putting the fire out.

“I could not be there physically, but I did assist in coordinating residents from Lincoln Meade and Hayfields in an attempt to help put out the fire,” said Fowler.

She said for the last two fires she can recall, one was an arson and the other was caused by the land being too dry.

“The land behind Bellevue stretches all the way down to Ashburton,” said Fowler.

She said she has been a patroller in the community for seven years and she loves keeping the community together.

When The Witness arrived at the scene, other security companies were present, however, they were unable to get to the fire as it was too far in the bush.

The fire department had been called and residents were waiting for a fire truck to arrive.