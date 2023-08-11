Biggest plane Pietermaritzburg has ever seen touches down in the city

By Akheel Sewsunker

The biggest commercial plane that Pietermaritzburg has ever seen touched down in the city on Thursday, bringing new opportunities with it.

Airlink, which operates out of the local Pietermaritzburg Airport, unveiled the latest addition to its fleet — a newly-acquired Embraer E195 jetliner.

The plane is outfitted in unique black livery, which showcases the airline’s new rewards programme.

ALSO READ | ‘Missing’ spotlights at airport no cause for concern

Airlink CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, said that the company is focused on bringing back the allure of the skies.

Some say that flying has lost its allure, but as southern Africa’s premier airline, we are putting glamour and style back in the skies. In addition to our top-class service … we have dressed one of our svelte Embraer E jets in a chic little black number. READ MORE State to oppose bail for man who allegedly shot cashier

Christa Fourie, the pilot of the plane, said she was proud to be at the helm during this momentous occasion.

“It’s absolute pride. She [the plane] is beautiful. I have nothing else to say other than that because I am so proud to be a part of this moment and part of the company,” she said.

Fourie, who has been flying for 11 years, said it was a great achievement.