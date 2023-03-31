Bisley organisation band together to help snared baby giraffe

By Amanda Sithole

The Friends of Bisley Nature Reserve (FOBNR), together with wildlife vet Ryan Van Deventer, banded together again to rescue a baby giraffe severely injured in a snare.

FOBNR member Steve Meyers, who walks the reserve regularly, stumbled across the baby giraffe, which appeared to have a broken leg, on the eastern side of the reserve.

He alerted the FOBNR rescue team, which responded immediately.

ALSO READ | Giraffe drowns in Bisley Nature Reserve

Van Deventer and FOBNR members Ron Hulley and Peter West were on site within 30 minutes to meet with Meyers, who promptly directed them to the injured four-week-old giraffe.

The team assessed the injury and size of the giraffe from a distance, observing that the front leg appeared severely injured.

Van Deventer prepared a dart with an anaesthetic drug dose to dart the giraffe and then slowly drove towards it.

West explained that animals are less suspicious of vehicles, so driving to them is better than walking, as human footsteps will scare them away.

As Van Deventer got closer, he spotted a snare tightly embedded around the giraffe’s upper front leg.

Van Deventer used a slow-acting drug, that assists the animal falling in a way that does not cause injury.

He darted it on the neck and, when it started to show signs that the anaesthetic was kicking in, the team used a rope to bring it down gently.

ALSO READ | Call for urgent intervention after giraffe and hippo attacks in northern KZN

The young giraffe, however, was having none of it and slipped out of the rope before heading off.

However, an excellent rugby tackle finally brought it down and Hulley was standing by with side cutters, ready to free the giraffe from its snare.