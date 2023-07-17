Blown transformers spark multiple protests across city

By Chanel George

There have been at least five protests in the city over blown transformers last week, which have caused damage to property, municipal infrastructure and roads.

The blown transformers are a result of illegal connections, and the protests in some areas have further impacted service delivery to the affected areas, angering ratepayers, who feel they bear the brunt of illegal connections and prolonged outages.

Anthony Waldhausen from the Maritzburg Ratepayers Association said the challenge is that the municipality is only receiving revenue from 30% of residents, businesses and some government departments, whilst 70% can pay but are not paying for services and some are stealing water and electricity illegally.

He said this model is completely financially unsustainable, as more funds are needed for infrastructure maintenance and repairs.

He said there must be a move towards equity amongst all residents and businesses and the council's efforts should be focused on getting the 70% that receive free services illegally to be included in the municipal revenue system to start contributing towards municipal services.

He said there must be a move towards equity amongst all residents and businesses and the council’s efforts should be focused on getting the 70% that receive free services illegally to be included in the municipal revenue system to start contributing towards municipal services.

“They also need to go on an aggressive disconnection drive to disconnect those who are stealing water and electricity illegally,” said Waldhausen.

Msunduzi Municipality

Acting municipal spokesperson Anele Makhanya said the municipality sources spares from suppliers for blown transformers which need fixing.

“The price to purchase a new transformer depends on the size; however, the municipality does have spare transformers and we do repair those that can be repaired,” said Makhanya.

She said all the transformers in areas previously affected are in good condition, but the condition also depends on the age of infrastructure.

It is the load of illegal connections that have affected the transformers; for this reason, we are running a campaign on our social media platforms to make consumers aware of the dangers of connecting illegally.

She said residents must also take note that load shedding has a major impact on electrical equipment as it was not designed for such frequent switching.