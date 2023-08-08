Body burnt beyond recognition found in field

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Mystery surrounds a burnt body found in an open field in Impendle, west of Pietermaritzburg.

It is alleged that the body of a man, burnt beyond recognition, was discovered by herdsmen who were looking for their cows in the Gomane area on Saturday night.

They alerted police after having made this gruesome discovery.

ALSO READ | Murderers sentenced for strangling, burning pregnant woman’s body

Speaking to The Witness, Impendle Municipality ward 5 councillor, Thabani Makhaye, said this grim discovery has left the community in shock.

“This incident has left us traumatised. As community leaders it is our job to ensure that the community is safe. Such incidents raise concerns.

He urged community members to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the police.

There is an increase in criminal activities in the area. People can even report to the community policing forum. If a person has wronged you, there is no need to take the law into your own hands. We don’t condone it. We appeal to the community members to work with the police in order to curb crime in the area.

“It is very difficult to figure out if this person was killed here or was killed elsewhere and dumped in our area,” he said.

A source from the area, who didn’t want to be named, said this discovery is a cause for concern.

ALSO READ | Two arrested for murder of Durban guesthouse owner

“Residents are living in fear following an increase in crime. People get killed in their homes here. According to my knowledge, it is the first time that such an incident occurred here. This shows that people have become heartless and cruel.

SAPS

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigation.

“The motive for the attack is unknown. There have been no arrests yet. We are appealing to the public to assist in finding the suspects,” he said.