Body found a short distance from police station

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The discovery of a body with a gunshot wound to the chest — a few kilometres away from the Taylor’s Halt Police Station, on Sunday night — is shrouded in mystery.

Police descended on the area near a fuel filling station after the lifeless body of an unidentified man — about 28 years old — was found on Bulwer Main Road outside Pietermaritzburg.

Speaking to The Witness, Qalangaye Zondi, the chairperson of the Vulindlela community policing forum, expressed his concern. He said that the incident highlights the need for more efforts to curb crime.

“If the victim did something wrong, it should have been reported to the police. It concerns us that people still commit crime regardless of numerous crime awareness campaigns that we have been hosting.”

They need to regain their conscience … there is no need to take the law into their own hands. We need to join hands and fight crime READ MORE Clean-up begins after storm damage in Durban

“People need to be motivated so that they get a clear understanding of what the law is,” he added.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigation.

He said the motive is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Gwala appealed to anyone with information to contact the Taylor’s Halt Police Station.