Bombay Heights residents shocked by gruesome death of elderly caregiver

By Shorné Bennie

They were screaming for me; they were screaming for me to help him.

A 65-year-old neighbour, who asked not to be named, on Friday recounted how she ran to assist after hearing the cries of two toddlers, their caretaker and domestic worker.

On Friday afternoon, a caregiver known as “Mamu” to the community of Bombay Heights was allegedly brutally stabbed by three men. The men stormed onto the property in Nizam Crescent and demanded money.

ALSO READ | Man stabbed to death during house robbery in Pietermaritzburg

It is alleged by community members that when he refused to give money to the men, they began tugging at one of the children, who are aged two and five years old.

Mamu fought back and the men began stabbing him.

The neighbour said she is devastated by what happened.

“It was around 12.50 pm when I heard the cries of the two children.

They were screaming ‘Help Mamu, help us,’ so I ran up my driveway and to the neighbour’s yard. I heard Mamu screaming for me to help the children. When I got to the yard and opened the gate, I saw Mamu. He was lying on the floor without a shirt. I tried to ask him what happened. Then I saw that he was injured on his chin. Then I saw blood on him and blood on his back and then he just turned his head and never responded.

“Then I started calling for help and I called for all the other people in the road,” said the neighbour.

She said she cannot believe that Mamu, who was a very quiet person, was killed in such a manner.

“We all knew him; he was very quiet and helpful. He took such good care of the children. It was difficult to hear their cries,” said the neighbour.

ALSO READ | Hefty sentences for brothers who killed their parents

When Weekend Witness arrived on the scene both sides of the road were lined with distraught community members, as well as SAPS and security members from multiple companies.

Community members gathered in groups and spoke among each other in order to find material to cover Mamu’s face.

Community members

Viresh Sewsunker said it was shocking that he was killed in such a manner.

“We all knew him. He was very quiet and he took care of the children so well. He was a very well-mannered person who never harmed anyone. We don’t even know how many times they stabbed him. There was a lot of blood. This is something that doesn’t happen in our area. We are all horrified by this,” said Sewsunker.

Another resident who did not want to be named said she was arriving home from work and wondered what was going on, on the road. She said those responsible for killing Mamu must be brought to book.

I just saw everyone outside and all the cars. I wondered what was going on and then I heard. This is just too shocking. We all knew Mamu. He took good care of the children, and was very patient with them. When we would scold him for letting the dog out, he would apologise. We hope that those who did this are caught. He never deserved this.

Mountain Rise Community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Sham Govender urged the community to be more vigilant around their homes.

ALSO READ | Man in court for allegedly killing Howick farmer during a fight

“My condolences to the bereaved family at this time. It is generally a very quiet area and the community is shocked and we are saddened by this loss of life. To all residents, please ensure that your gates and doors are locked at all times and always check the area around your homes,” said Govender.

SAPS

Mountain Rise SAPS communications officer, Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh, said a case of murder and housebreaking is being investigated.

“Three men entered a house with a domestic worker, a caregiver and the two children he was caring for [in it],” Singh said, they began assaulting the caregiver and stabbing him.

The men fled the scene on foot and also took two tablets. Investigations are ongoing.

Attempts to contact the homeowner about the incident were unsuccessful on Friday.