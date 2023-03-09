Businesses bear the brunt of lack of service delivery, load shedding

Chanel George

Northdale businesses have been struggling to trade due to unpredictable power outages and frequent water cuts in the area.

The latest power outage started at midday on Sunday as a result of a cable fault that had to be repaired.

A business owner, who had to close her business from Monday, calculated the cost of the stock that spoilt.

“In total we have had a 30-hour power outage which has resulted in a R35 000 loss. All my ice-creams have melted and I’ve had to turn away customers due to the fact that we simply don’t have ice cream to sell,” said Kayla Ramluggan, owner of The Dessert Bar in Lahore Road.

She said in addition to the power outages, the water supply was also on and off because of burst pipes.

Ramluggan said that she had to buy a second-hand generator, which cost her R9 000, but is now no longer in use because it needs a new part which is too expensive.

We are a business that just started out, so buying a brand-new generator is out of the question.

“What baffles me is that we have had 30 hours without electricity, but the bill is the same every month. The municipality wants you to pay on time but they fail to deliver every time,” said Ramluggan.

She said there are no streetlights in Lahore Road, which negatively affects her business in the late afternoons and at night.

There are no streetlights here on our road. In the evenings it’s very dark and vagrants flock to sleep in the open field. The very same space is used as the parking area for our customers. Customers are deterred by the vagrants and the darkness for fear of their safety.

KIT Productions

The owner of KIT Productions, Kerooshan Pather, said that the power outage started days ago when the municipality said the cause was cables and a faulty box.

“I have ice cream that melted because of the power outages and I don’t have a generator.

When the ice cream melts it causes my freezers to have complications which are costly to fix. We buy stock in advance and the unfortunate part of it all is that we won’t even get money back for it because there are no refunds or exchanges

Capital Ice-cream

Yadhir Singh, owner of Capital Ice-Cream in Tulshi Road, said that electricity outages have negatively impacted on sales as consumers are wary about purchasing ice cream, which melts quickly. “Customers are sceptical to purchase large quantities as load shedding has impacted on items melting or going off in their freezers.

The business has been affected by load shedding, power outages and the production of ice cream. The knock-on effect of load shedding in the country has reduced disposable income due to business introducing short time, which has affected sales of ice cream,” said Singh.

Ward Councillor

DA Ward 31 councillor Rooksana Ahmed said that the water and electricity supply was restored on Monday evening.

“The infrastructure has not been maintained for years and the municipality is supposed to set aside eight percent of their total budget for upgrades and replacements.

However, this has not happened for many years … We must remember that many areas are over 60 years old and repairing and joining and patching daily is not going to solve the problems

Ahmed said that what the community needs is a huge injection of funds to do total replacement of water infrastructure in order to avoid the daily burst pipes.

“We have schools, hospitals, clinics, seniors and the sick. It’s frustrating for our residents that they never know from morning to afternoon whether it’s a water or electricity outage.