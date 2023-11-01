Call for action to be taken against taxi drivers operating without permits

By Lethiwe Makhanya

From taxis and drivers who are operating without permits, to overloading — this is what Imbali Unit BB residents using public transport have to deal with on a daily basis.

These taxis and drivers are believed to be transporting the community to and from the CBD, which is not allowed.

Ward councillor Mphilisi Ndlovu told The Witness that they have tried to raise it with Santaco and Operation Hlokomela several times but the problem continues.

He said the illegal taxis want to make money at the expense of residents’ lives.

Sometimes you will find other taxis transporting the community or carrying pupils. Some of the drivers do not even have a permit to carry community members but nothing is being done about that.

Ndlovu said they had wanted interventions into the situation since last year, after an accident which claimed the lives of five people and in which several others were injured on Edendale Road in September last year.

The taxi was travelling towards Pietermaritzburg from Imbali just before 6 am.

It is alleged that the driver of the taxi was under the influence of alcohol and that the taxi was overloaded.

“We do not know what to do anymore but something needs to be done because these are people’s lives we are talking about.

We want to see action being taken against those who are operating without permits. When they are found, they get a fine and lay low for a couple of weeks or months and they come back. Apart from the issue of permits, we are faced with the problem of overloading, speeding and sometimes drunk drivers. Some taxis are not even roadworthy.

“To them everything is just about money. Sometimes Hlokomela do come to the area, but it does not have much impact. We need more than that, the Department of Transport must also assist us with this problem.”

One of the residents, who asked not to be named said they feel like the taxi industry does not care about them.

“We are their customers, they cannot risk our lives. How can you allow a taxi that does not have a permit to operate?”

Santaco provincial manager, Sifiso Shangase, said it is true that sometimes there are people who are stealing their business by operating with taxis that do not have permits.

He said in some cases the owners remove permits and put it in their new cars and still want to operate with the old taxi because they want to have more taxis operating.

“We are against what these people are doing because it comes with a lot of problems. For example, when that taxi without a permit is involved in an accident, the passengers will not be paid public liability and RAF. These people are stealing our job by force if they are doing this. We are against this because if something bad happens it comes back to us as Santaco,” he said.

Shangase said they try by all means with Operation Hlokomela to deal with this issue by checking if the cars have permits and if the drivers have permits.

He added that if people know taxis and people that are operating without permits they must report them.