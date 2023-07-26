Call to fight Msunduzi’s ‘unlawful’ billing system

By Chris Ndaliso

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics (Marrc) has taken the fight against what they call an “unlawful” billing system to another level.

The association has embarked on a three-month fundraising campaign for a class action against Msunduzi Municipality.

Since its inception early this month, the campaign has generated over R15 000, according to Marrc spokesperson Anthony Waldhausen.

Waldhausen said the response has been huge and positive from concerned ratepayers, with at least one Hayfields business pledgeding 50% of the sale of each burger and pizza sale towards the endeavour.

Waldhausen said in addition to their submission to the Public Protector (PP) seeking intervention in the matter, they are aiming at raising R250 000 through the fundraising campaign over the next three months in order to address the electricity billing issues, including the multiple billing cycle and all existing billing problems.

We have started with a poster campaign to raise awareness of legal action, then we will launch a raffle [this month], where residents can contribute towards raising the funds. We will be using different marketing strategies like cartoons, video reels, etc. The campaign is launched with the aim of getting residents talking about possible legal issues that could be used to challenge the municipality on a legal basis.

“Since the establishment of Marrc we have engaged with the municipality with the aim of addressing the challenges of the municipality and to provide workable solutions.

“Despite these engagements we found the municipality not coming on board to genuinely include us in decision-making processes and making irregular and unlawful decisions, like the multiple billing cycle,” said Waldhausen.

Calls for donations

He encouraged residents to donate R50 towards the online fundraising campaign.

He said they have received a wide range of fabulous prizes that residents can win during the campaign.

We appeal to all residents to donate to our cause which is to hold our municipality accountable as they are making irresponsible decisions without consulting residents and the corruption is going on unabated. We need legal action now as all other processes have not worked.

“Please join us to stop the abuse of ratepayers’ taxes!” he said.

The Public Protector’s acting spokesperson Ndili Msoki confirmed that the investigation into the matter had started, but said they were prohibited from disclosing the contents of the investigation.

The letter

In the letter to the PP, Marrc maintained that the implementation of the new multiple billing system “without due process is irregular and unlawful”.

We have found that the municipality’s communication of the introduction of the new multiple billing cycle to be highly irregular and consequently, trying to explain to residents using infographics and media statements via their Facebook page has caused more confusion and undue financial stress and burden to residents.

“This mandatory, newly-introduced billing cycle imposed on selected residents has created a situation where they are now unable to pay their municipal account on the 15th of the month, a mere 15 days after paying their previous bill, and have now been forced into arrears.

“Many residents have reported being disconnected or been told to pay at least one-third of their bill and thereafter make a payment arrangement.

“As the process of introducing the new multiple billing cycle is irregular and unlawful, we hereby believe that a moratorium should be placed on the new multiple billing cycle immediately and the Msunduzi council be directed to follow due process, including legitimate public participation and to fairly review and assess the newly implemented billing cycle, with the affected citizens in mind,” the letter read.

Waldhausen said during a meeting with a team of investigators from the PP’s office, the PP had identified four areas to investigate.

“These include: residents being billed for 30 days instead of 15; irregular due process of council not approving the multiple billing cycle; no public participation in the introduction of the multiple billing cycle and poor customer service at AS Chetty building where residents are mistreated by municipal staff.”

Msunduzi Municipality did not respond to a written request for comment by the time of publication.