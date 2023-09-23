Car washers using water from illegal connections

By Chris Ndaliso

Rampant water theft by illegal car washers has raised the ire of both businesses and residents in Msunduzi.

Water theft from water hydrants and meters is an established practice of car washes and individuals who earn a living by washing cars in the streets of Pietermaritzburg. Concerned parties blame the “toothless” state of the city’s public safety and security units for the ongoing problem.

A morning drive around the city’s streets on Friday uncovered people casually fetching water with buckets in Dean Street while others went about washing cars on the roadside in Church Street.

In Dean Street, a car workshop owner Steve Ola said the broken water meter opposite his business has been the main source of water for the car washers. Ola said the leaks get fixed and the thieves come back and break it leaving the water gushing out non-stop as long as it remains unrepaired.

“Municipal employees were here recently to fix this meter and just after they left the car washers came back and broke it open. The business opposite mine is not operating so that’s why these people feel comfortable breaking the meter,” said Ola.

In 2020 The Witness reported that the city had instructed its technical services unit to shut down car wash businesses that have been raking in thousands of rands without turning over a cent to the municipality.

At the time, the city had said it was battling to recover more than R4 billion owed by residents and was clamping down on car wash businesses that utilise municipal water without paying for the service.

At a closed full council meeting at the time, mayor Mzi Thebolla instructed the general manager for technical services to report on the progress of the clampdown in three months. At this stage, it is not clear what the outcomes of the three-month clampdown were.

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business chief executive Melanie Veness said the issue required urgent attention and that it was raised at their Business Fighting Crime meeting last week. Veness said the business losses from water theft were at unacceptably high levels.

“Instead of addressing the theft adequately, the municipality looks to recover these losses from ratepayers via the tariffs. The theft appears to be condoned because it is brazen and yet absolutely nothing is done about it.

“If there were consequences, then people would think twice about stealing from the city, but they seem to be able to act with impunity because there are none. Where are the elusive peace officers that we employ? Where is the municipality’s security division? We have so many levels of management, yet there’s no accountability.

“This kind of failure to govern is exactly why Msunduzi is in the sad state that it is in and why our tariffs are so high. In fact, the failure to address electricity theft at the municipal level is, in large part, responsible for load shedding.

I’m pretty sure that if you added up municipal losses countrywide, you’d find that they exceed Eskom’s capacity shortages most of the time

The Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers, and Civics said it was concerned about the blatant manner in which people were stealing water. Chairperson Anthony Waldhausen said the challenge in dealing with this matter was that there were many water leakages throughout the city centre.

“We don’t see the municipality being proactive enough to repair the water leakages. We witness lots of water being lost through water leakages. We are further concerned about the municipality’s lax approach in enforcing the by-laws and to stop those washing cars in the city,” said Waldhausen.

The IFP in Msunduzi said it is not only the whoonga addicts who steal water but also people in general, including some councillors. Councillor Thinasonke Ntombela said the city management should be focusing on increasing the number of peace officers and giving them resources.

These [men] wash cars even at night and after 6 pm there are no peace officers on the roads. Peace officers should also be given the right to effect arrests so that we can see identified cases taken to court for prosecution

“We also need to be dealing with water leaks because in some areas these leaks are making it easy for thieves to steal municipal water,” said Ntombela.

The DA in Msunduzi said it has proposed the urgent establishment of a single law enforcement unit that would work with both the electricity and water departments to deal with illegal connections or tampering with or theft of services.

“Our public safety and security unit still does not have arresting powers, and the establishment of a single law enforcement unit will assist in enforcing our bylaws with capacity,” said party councillor Ross Strachan.

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the peace officers do not have the power to investigate criminal cases. She said they only apprehend (complete the arresting dockets) and hand the suspects over to the SAPS for investigation.