Case remanded for three men accused of murder

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against three men, who allegedly shot and killed Msunduzi ward 41 councillor, Mabhungu Mkhize, has been remanded until November 20.

Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood, and Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

They are facing charges of murder and attempted murder. The men are alleged to have killed Mkhize and to have attempted to murder Muzikhona Dlongolo at Imbali Unit 14 on August 25.

Mkhize (45) was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition.

The state revealed that their investigation is complete, however, they are still looking for one outstanding suspect. They said a warrant of arrest has been issued and they are following up on a lead to track down the remaining suspect.

All three accused had previously abandoned their bail application. Ntombela’s private attorney withdrew from the case and a legal aid attorney will be appointed.