Cele leads N3 crime blitz

Chris Ndaliso

Police minister Bheki Cele and an army of his officers cracked the whip on the N3 near Willowton in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The cops were on a drive to deal with lawlessness and promote safety during the festive season.

The police were joined by members of the Road Traffic Inspectorate and the immigration department. Between December 23 and December 26 the police have arrested 226 people in connection with murder, attempted murder, rape and robbery cases. In less than one hour on Tuesday, at around 1 pm, 10 foreign nationals were arrested at two different spots along the roadblock. They were arrested for being in the country illegally.

The highlight of Tuesday’s roadblock was the arrest of the driver of a “black” BMW X5 for a number of transgressions. The man, aged 28, was pulled over for not having a front registration number plate or number displayed on his car.

He could not explain why he had no front registration number plate and on searching the vehicle, the police found different brands of alcohol, three different registration plates hidden in the boot of the vehicle, an air gun that looked like a real one. He did not have his identity document or driver’s licence on him.

When questioned about the items in his possession, the man could not give a credible explanation. A breathalyser test was then done, which he seemed to have passed. More suspicious, however, was the fact that the vehicle was not actually black, but wrapped in black plastic. When the police peeled off the black wrapping, it revealed that the actual colour of the car was silver.

Cele was not impressed by the man’s explanation of all the questionable findings and he was taken to the police station to be charged. Cele said the incident had highlighted another modus operandi used by criminals that the SAPS must watch out for.

“How can he not be able to explain these anomalies? He is indeed a person of interest. People get robbed by a black BMW and we let a silver BMW drive through because we are looking for a different colour. We are likely to get more people of interest like this one,” said Cele. The roadblock was part of efforts by the SAPS to channel resources to areas where they are most needed.

Under the theme, “more boots on the ground towards enhanced police visibility”, the ministry, together with the SAPS management team from national and the province, led by the national commissioner of the SAPS, Fannie Masemola, and KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, assessed the effectiveness of the SAPS’s Safer Festive Season operational plans put in place, to ensure the well-being and safety of all residents and tourists in the country, during the holiday period.

“I’m satisfied with the achievements by the police in various parts of the country. People mostly remove front registration plates to beat the speed cameras. They know that without the front registration, they will not get caught.

We will be embarking on these operations in the inland areas but we can’t tell you where exactly and when. We have done these here, in eThekwini and Empangeni. We have deployed 10 000 officers from different colleges, hence the visibility, and we are going send some to the province [KZN]

Earlier in the day, Cele took a walk around the Midlands Mall to promote police visibility as part of the annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow to beachfronts and shopping complexes and malls around the province.

Most shoppers, however, were not prepared to comment on Cele’s walkabout at the mall. One shopper, who asked not to be named, said a “one day show off” is not enough to fight crime.

“We have been targets of criminals even in our homes. We have people who do not bother to report criminal activities to the police because reported cases take time to be resolved,” said the shopper