Celebrating 185 years of Pietermaritzburg with beauty and a garden for the needy

In celebration of Msunduzi’s 185th birthday, the city has taken up a number of initiatives as part of the celebrations.
One of these includes the unveiling of the new logo of the city.
According to a statement from the municipality, the elements of the logo represent the city of Pietermaritzburg as a whole.
It is also a symbolic reflection of what the city wants to communicate to residents, potential travellers and investors and will also be a reflection of the experiences offered in the city.
As part of the of the celebrations, mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and deputy mayor, Mxolisi Mkhize, visited the New England Road traffic circle, Woodburn Road and Chatterton Road to evaluate the work that has been done thus far as part of the project to clean and beautify all the entrances to the city.
Thebolla spoke about how beautifying the city would also be beneficial to those who live in it.
As much as this is part of beautifying the city, the vegetables that are planted in the Chatterton Circle will also help in fighting poverty in the city by supplying them to homeless shelters, old age homes and orphanages.
Thebolla called for the city to be kept clean.
Our message to the people is that we kindly request that they obey and maintain a clean environment and we implore them to refrain from stealing the vegetables, but rather to help each other grow their own vegetables.