City attorney confident he will win R20 million fight against Reserve Bank

A Pietermaritzburg attorney is fighting the South African Reserve Bank in the Gauteng High Court to retain millions of rands which the bank wants to seize.

The Reserve Bank issued a general notice last month indicating it had authorised a forfeiture of over R20 million held in an account allegedly controlled by attorney Surendra Singh.

Deputy Reserve Bank governor Fundi Tshazibana said the bank was acting in accordance to the delegated authority granted to the institution by the minister of Finance in terms of the provisions of Exchange Control Regulation 22B of the Currency and Exchanges Act.

By virtue of the functions, powers and / or duties vested in me, in my capacity as the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank, in terms of the delegation and assignment of the functions, powers and / or duties referred to above, I hereby give notice of a decision to forfeit to the state the following money and I hereby declare and order forfeit to the state the amount of R21 430 972,85 … held with ABSA Bank Limited standing to the credit of the respondent [Singh] together with any interest thereon and or other accrual thereto

Challenging order

The attorney told Weekend Witness on Friday that the matter was in the Gauteng High Court and that he would be challenging the order.

He said it was not the first time he had been “targeted” and was “looking forward to fighting this case to the end”.

“This matter is on appeal in the [Gauteng] high court. I can’t comment in detail now until it is resolved, and we are confident that we will win the case,” said Singh.