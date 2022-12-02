City ready to welcome holidaymakers

Londiwe Xulu

On Thursday, Msunduzi Municipality, together with the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association, launched this year’s Capital Festive Drive.

The director of the Msunduzi Pietermaritzburg Tourism Association, Dumisani Mhlongo, said last year that 85% of visitors said they would come back to Pietermaritzburg and would also recommend it.

This was according to a study they conducted last year.

ALSO READ | Tourism sector expecting a bumper season after two years of lockdowns

Mhlongo said work has been done to clean up the city and that safety issues in the CBD have also improved. Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said while international arrivals were still 54% below 2019 levels, there has been a steady improvement between January and June this year.

Thebolla said the city will be welcoming thousands of holidaymakers as well as visitors.

In the spirit of Masakhane, Msunduzi Municipality will continue with its effort to ensure that key priority areas are met, namely clean city, safe city, improved traffic control, Covid-19 restriction compliance and improved infrastructure. We call all citizens to meet us halfway by paying for services they consume

He called residents to welcome visitors, to be vigilant and report all illegal activities and unacceptable behaviour. Msunduzi chief traffic officer Zacharia Maluleka said they will intensify the enforcement working with others.

He said they will be looking at speeding and drunk-driving incidents. Walking while drunk was also an offence and that when found, the person will be detained and fined, he said.

Maluleka added that a few months ago they reintroduced automatic number-plate recognition, which reads vehicle number plates and can tell if the vehicle has any traffic fines.