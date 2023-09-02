City’s pools will be ready for summer, says mayor

By Chanel George

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla on Friday guaranteed that pools would be clean, safe and chemically balanced ahead of the summer season.

He visited three public pools that opened on Friday, on Spring Day, as part of a progress inspection.

Buchanan Street, Berg Street and Woodlands swimming pools were the three public pools he visited.

While all three pools have been tested and were ready for swimmers as of Friday, there are some pools that are still temporarily closed as some refurbishments are still being done.

During an inspection at the Buchanan Street swimming pool, the acting general manager of community services, Wilson Mhlongo, said there are refurbishments that need to be done to the historic staircases and the entire structure overall. However, the refurbishments need to be Amafa-compliant.

Amafa is the provincial heritage resources authority in terms of South Africa’s National Heritage.

“We have an operational budget,” he said.

Mhlongo said they will be starting with the most important tasks that, if not fixed, pose a safety risk.

“The only hold-up we might have at Buchanan [Street] pool is the sourcing of material which is needed to comply with Amafa, however that delay will not be like the ones in the past,” he said.

Northdale swimming pool, which is scheduled to open next week, has had some significant work done such as tiling, replacement of pumps and butterfly valves.

In terms of capacity, the pool can hold 200 swimmers, however the workers say it’s usually a maximum of 100 as people don’t always stay that long.

He said many are already eager to swim as some people had already arrived on Friday morning, asking if the pool was open.

During the inspection at Berg Street swimming pool, Mhlongo said what needed to be repaired was the paving around the pool, which is a safety hazard.

Some pools that are yet to open include Sobantu swimming pool, which still requires a lot of work; Eastwood Pool, which is getting new pumps installed as well as some tiling. Alexandra swimming pool is also still undergoing some chemical testing to ensure that the PH level is balanced.

Thebolla said the reason for the visit was to give the public the assurance that the three pools in particular are ready and will open on Sutarday.

Speaking about the token system for payment not being ready for implementation, the mayor said: “We wish it could have been implemented as soon as possible although we know there will be some hiccups in the beginning.

We are confident it will benefit workers who usually accept cash at the gate. which poses a risk.

The public pool rates are as follows:

For a daily visit — R17 for adults and R11 for juniors.

For a monthly visit — R130 for adults and R100 for juniors.

Seasonal entry will cost adults R459 while juniors will pay R275.