City’s vandalism woes

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi council is losing millions of rands from vandalised electricity infrastructure around the city.

Council last week noted a report by the infrastructure services portfolio committee, which sought approval for the hiring of security guards to permanently guard the electricity infrastructure.

The committee said it recognises the threat by vandals to electricity infrastructure. It cost the city over R2 million, excluding vat, to fix a vandalised substation.

ALSO READ | Planned electricity and water outages for parts of Pietermaritzburg

According to the report, the municipality is “extremely” concerned that vandals are continuing to illegally enter its substations and damaging the city’s electricity system.

Warnings regarding the significant danger of entering the high voltage facilities that put the lives of municipality employees and public at risk are not followed. Revenue losses [because of vandalism] are a concern to the municipality and should be curbed as soon as possible. READ MORE Msunduzi-sponsored Royal AM celebrate their ‘home ground launch’

“The effect of these losses exacerbates the poor financial situation of the municipality and any improvement/reduction thereof will assist to improve the financial situation,” read the report.

The report

According to the report, the electricity supply services has seen an increase in incidents of vandalism to circuit breakers, transformers, theft of cables, fuses and copper items at Mayors Walk substation. This has happened on a weekly basis.

“In November last year the substation was vandalised twice. All low voltage fuses and cables were stolen and the fuses were damaged. In June the same year, the substation was vandalised at night during load shedding and 11KV switchgear panels were vandalised.

The vandalism and theft at the substation happens during the day and night, and it is assumed to be high during load shedding,” the report read.

It further states that homeless people are using the James / Pietermaritz substation as shelter.

They are allegedly breaking the doors and damaging the building to gain access and sleep in the substation which has live parts of electrical apparatus with high voltage, which exposes them to the danger of injury and death.

Msunduzi’s electricity department

“As the [Msunduzi] electricity department, we need security guards that will guard the substations that are vandalism hotspots. The vandals cut locks, break doors and roofs causing damage to electrical equipment. The department also urgently needs security guards that will guard the Mayors Walk and Pietermaritz substations.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi wins cases in connection with tampering with electricity, water supply

“Msunduzi municipality uses 32v and 110v direct current supply batteries and chargers for relay protection. Storage batteries are used to supply stored energy for operation of substation protective relaying and controls.

“They are kept fully charged by self-regulated battery chargers that are set to maintain a specific DC bus voltage. Failure of the battery to perform its intended function can result in local service interruption, significant damage to substation equipment and in some cases, widespread outages,” read the report.