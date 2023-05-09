Computers stolen during break-in at Sobantu High School

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Concerns have been raised about break-ins at KwaZulu-Natal schools.

This comes after criminals broke into Sobantu High School in Pietermaritzburg and stole four computers over the weekend.

It is alleged that criminals broke a window in the admin block and went inside and stole the computers. It is believed that the school’s computers were stolen previously but had been recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said they were concerned about the incidents of criminals targeting the schools.

It is very worrying that when we try to improve the ICT in our schools we have such a drawback. We are calling on our communities to protect our schools and that they must not become the black market for these criminals. READ MORE IFP man survives second ‘hit’

Ward councillor, Sandile Dlamini, said it was bad that criminals are stealing the things that are meant to improve the education of the children.

“Incidents like this are taking us back because we know how difficult it is to get things like this in our schools. Now that we have lost the little that we have it is so painful.”

The chairperson of the education portfolio committee in the KZN Legislature, Sifiso Sonjica, said break-ins at schools are a worrying trend and the Department of Education should put in security where they can.

However, the community needs to play a huge role in protecting their schools and taking ownership in their areas.

As long as we are not dealing with the crime in general, we will never solve this issue. That is why we are always encouraging the communities to take ownership.

Dr Imran Keeka, DA spokesperson on education, said everyone has a role when it comes to protecting the schools. He said the department has a role to play, as do schools, the community and the police.

“Beefing up security with a mixture of the panic buttons that will be linked to private security companies will be effective in dealing with this crisis. Proper access control to schools will assist. Schools also need to make sure that they have their premises secured, especially if it is a hotspot area and additional resources should be deployed to them.

“The department knows which areas are the hotspots. Communities … know who these crooks are and they must work with the police to ensure that they are apprehended,” he said.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh, said the break-in happened between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“The teachers noticed that there had been a break-in on Saturday morning when they came to do extra classes.

“Police are investigating a case of business burglary.

“No one has been arrested.”