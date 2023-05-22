Concern over ‘amaphara’

By Chris Ndaliso

Two businesspeople are blaming Msunduzi Municipality for their lack of action in addressing the presence of drug addicts sleeping throughout the city.

This comes in the wake of their premises being broken into over the weekend.

The thieves gained entry to both businesses by shattering their glass doors Tyre Rack owner in Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Krishan Raghnandan, said he was disappointed with Msunduzi’s lack of action to clear the city of drug addicts.

He said the addicts sleep in the corner right in front of his business entrance.

I feel for them because I have a roof over my head and they don’t. It costs me to clean after them because they urinate in the same place and I buy certain chemicals to prevent my roller door and wall from decaying.

ALSO READ | Store robbery latest in a crime wave posing a threat to Pietermaritzburg businesses

“To break into my business is the last straw. The urine and faeces is an embarrassment for business and the municipality is doing nothing. We pay our rates on time for less service. The way things are, there’s no hope that the situation in this city will improve,” said Raghnandan.

He said this was the first break-in at the business under his ownership.

When The Witness arrived at the business premises, Raghnandan had not yet assessed the extent of the damage or determined what items had been stolen.

“I just got here and I’ll have to wait for the police. I’m yet to view the CCTV camera to get a clear understanding of what time these criminals broke into my business,” he said.

Jabu’s Kitchen and Catering, the other business where a break-in occurred, had been broken into for the third time this week.

The owner who did not want to be named said that on Sunday last week, thieves broke into the shop and stole a Speedpoint device, and on Friday they stole money. It was not immediately clear what was stolen during the recent break-in.

ALSO READ | Computers stolen during break-in at Sobantu High School

The businesswoman said she was disappointed at the municipality for not handling the “amaphara” issue properly.

“I’m fighting with the security company contracted with us, and that’s enough fight for me so I don’t have the strength to fight with the municipality even though we pay rates for services,” she said.

She said even though there is an alarm system, thieves are able to estimate the response time so they move in and leave before the security gets to the premises.

I give up. I don’t know what to do now. I’m devastated. The first break-in was on March 23 and they took a television set. This is the third incident in one week.

“I give up on this city because those in charge have allowed things to deteriorate. They have done nothing about drug addicts who sleep all over the CBD. They urinate and defecate in public. What has the municipality done about that? Whose mandate is it to keep the city clean and conducive for businesses to operate?” asked the angry woman.

She said if she closes the shop, then 10 people who work for her will lose their jobs.

Rise in crime and urban decay

The Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business said the proliferation of drug-addicted homeless people living on the street and taking shelter in business entrances at night has made it untenable for business to operate in the city.

CEO Melanie Veness said this has undoubtedly contributed to a rise in crime and urban decay.

Several iconic Pietermaritzburg businesses have left the city because of government’s failure to address this issue.

“Their customers and staff no longer felt safe coming to their offices and the environment was unbearable with the filth and stench of urine. My ongoing appeals for help and intervention have not been heeded.

“Business Fighting Crime and the NGO sector have been trying hard to get a project off the ground, but are still waiting for an memorandum of understanding to be signed by the city and for the necessary funding to be made available. The situation is completely out of control and needs to be addressed urgently,” said Veness.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg residents warned of rise in break-ins

Msunduzi says it sympathises with business sector

Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba admitted that drug addicts are a challenge to businesses and the city at large.

He said they sympathised with the entire business sector in the city.

“Drugs are generally a problem throughout the country. We are working with different stakeholders in dealing with the problem to ensure that we are not found to be infringing on anyone’s rights.

We have set aside a building which had since been painted where we are planning to keep the addicts.

“We want to ensure that they are South Africans and they get food daily and we will work around rehabilitating them.

“We sincerely sympathise with businesses and I’ll speak to the mayor to see if we can’t visit the affected and give them assurance that the matter [will be] attended to,” said Mapholoba.