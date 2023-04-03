Concern over escalating gun violence in Eastwood

By Chanel George

Eastwood residents are concerned with the escalating gun violence and petty crimes occurring in the community.

Gun violence has claimed several lives in the past two months, two in hijackings and one from murder.

Added to this, a high incidence of cable and copper pipe theft in Cinderella Park is continuing to cause regular power cuts in the area. Petty crimes have also been a concern in the community.

Nathan Adams, a resident of Eastwood said gun violence and theft is a topic that can no longer be ignored, as it has become a constant fear and threat to breadwinners in the community, as well as the province.

Gun violence is such a broad topic. I would like to shine the spotlight on our justice system and correctional services. If perpetrators find it so simple to kill somebody over [something like a cellphone], it makes one think that they’re okay with whatever consequences come their way. My question is, do we have an adequate deterrent in the justice system? [Something that will] make perpetrators think twice? READ MORE Msunduzi councillor accused of extortion, intimidation

Adams said that the average person is struggling to make ends meet month to month. To add to their problem, they now have to regularly replace copper pipes or a tap.

If a pensioner’s copper pipe is stolen, they will struggle to replace it. I think SAPS needs to come on board. What we need to do is cut off the buyer. The only reason why [these thieves] steal is because they know some scrap yard will buy it. SAPS needs to be harsher when it comes to legal and illegal scrap yards.

ANC Councillor of Ward 34 Roy Ram suggested the community hold an indaba to discuss these issues.

We are having major problems with street kids who steal [copper] and then sell the items stolen. We need the illegal scrap yards to close with immediate effect.

Lester Smith, public relations officer of the Greater Cinderella Park Association, said theft, especially copper and petty theft is crippling the neighbourhood.

This has been an ongoing situation for many years. We have reported it to our council, as well as the department of water and sanitation, but our requests have fallen on deaf ears.

Smith added that the community has started a petition to get the illegal scrap yards removed in Cinderella Park.

Especially in the Malivan area, where stolen goods are being purchased.

Valentine Hammond, director at MIT Security Solutions, said to keep the community safe, more community members need to come on board and unite in a collective effort to fight crime in the area.

People need to play an active role by being part of the WhatsApp groups, such as Community Policing Forum groups, to assist SAPS. This will give us extra pairs of eyes in the neighbourhood to ensure criminals are detected.

Hammond added that residents need to make sure that all valuables are out of sight inside and outside homes.

Thieves walk around looking for what they can see from outside. With regards to copper theft, people need to consider changing from copper pipes to Polycop, or they can simply paint the copper pipes to match the colour of their homes.

Hammond said, security companies can also help by installing an alarm system, which will act as an early warning system.

I’d also like to urge residents to please put numbers on their gates or wall of their homes.

Please make sure that these numbers are visible, as it’s very difficult to find a house that isn’t numbered in an emergency.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala also urged residents to report any firearms that are not safely guarded in terms of the Firearms Control act.

Firearms that belonged to deceased people need to be reported immediately or handed over to the police, as most of these firearms end up getting stolen and become illegal firearms.

Always keep guns in a safe place, thus reducing easy access to youth and individuals who are at risk of harming themselves or others.

Gwala said that all community members need to assist the police in reporting all illegal firearms.

Gwala also highlighted some of the ways in which copper theft can be thwarted. He urged scrap metal dealers to also follow rules regarding their operations.