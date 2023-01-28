Concerns over collapsing UKZN clock tower

Londiwe Xulu

There are growing concerns over the oldest building at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) in Pietermaritzburg that it is becoming unsafe.

The Old Main Building, which has the iconic clock tower, is said to have been neglected despite its historical significance.

According to sources the balcony under the clock recently collapsed. The heritage building was built in 1912.

It was used as a military hospital during World War I.

UKZN staff and students

According to concerned former UKZN students, there are still messages on the ladders inside the clock tower written by soldiers that were recovering in the building.

They added that the collapse of the building was very distressing.

The collapse was caused by weeds and rot being allowed to overtake the building.

“The roots of these weeds are now creating structural problems which led to the balcony underneath the clock tower to crack and fall off in parts,” said the source.

University staff working at this building, who spoke to Weekend Witness, said they have been complaining for at least a decade about the state of the building.

One of them said the issue of weeds growing out of the roof and the damage it was causing had been raised multiple times with management over the last few years but nothing was done.

“There seems to be a disinterest in the upkeep of PMB campus since the merger happened in 2004 to form the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Complaints are about general neglect. Weeds are overtaking the roof, clock tower, gutters, and courtyards. Additionally, there are portions of the roof which are rotting inside, and glass broken in strikes more than 10 years ago has not been fixed

The staff member said they were still allowed in the building but one of the entrances has now been cordoned off to avoid anyone walking directly under the crumbling balcony.

UKZN management

UKZN management confirmed that a stone beam at the entrance to the Old Main Building on the Pietermaritzburg campus, measuring around one metre, had broken off.

We have already appointed a structural engineer and an architect to investigate the cause of the incident and advise on the ideal repair and restoration process to follow.

“We will commence with repairs immediately thereafter,” said Normah Zondo, UKZN’s executive director for corporate relations.