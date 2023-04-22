Confusion at Cascades hike trails

By Chanel George

Confusion over “misleading” signage that appeared overnight at the Townbush Trails, behind Cascades Lifestyle Centre, stipulating a R85 daily fee to use the trails, has been cleared up.

Trail users were left shocked on Thursday at what they thought were exorbitant fees to use the popular trails that are utilised by many residents, athletes and cyclists in and around the Montrose area in Pietermaritzburg.

Access to the trail has always been free, until this week, when signage was spotted on trees along the trail with a zapper code and a notice that the daily fee for the trail was R85, with a more detailed desription of annual membership options underneath.

The mysterious signage sparked much outrage from locals who enjoy the trails on a daily basis.

However, on Friday when The Witness went to investigate, the signs had been taken down.

KZN MTB, who has been maintaining the trails at their expense, confirmed that they were the ones who removed the signage as they had no idea where it came from or who authorised it.

Chairperson of the Maritzburg Mountain Bike Club, Tyron Trisos, who also assists with the maintenance of the cascades trail park, said the club had put signage up, but it was only meant to appeal for donations via a zapper code option, and not enforce a daily usage fee.

There has been some confusion and uncertainty recently over some signage at the park requesting people to pay trail fees; this has come to my attention that the community is not happy about this.

As a registered club, Trisos said, they were not allowed to charge people to use the park.

“The requested trails fees and club membership that has been implemented has only been done for donation purposes towards maintaining certain areas of the park,” he said.

He said that the community needs to understand that the Maritzburg Mountain Bike Club needs some form of funding and outside help to play their part in maintaining certain areas of the park.

“The money paid to the club goes straight back into equipment, labour and fuel for machines used to keep the trails clean, this is a huge expense and if it does not get done, there will be no trails left to walk, run or ride on,” said Trisos.

So my message here is just to clarify that the trail fee signage that was put up is merely just a donation to put something back into the park maintenance.

“We all need to work together to make the park great again. The signs have been removed so people don’t need to be concerned anymore,” he said