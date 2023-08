By Lethiwe Makhanya

Three men charged with the murder of an Msunduzi Municipality councillor appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday.

Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood and Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit are alleged to have killed ward councillor Mabhungu Mkhize and to have attempted to murder Muzikhona Dlongolo at Imbali Unit 14, on Friday.

Mkhize (45) was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition.

The state is opposed to their being released on bail. It also filed an application for them to be kept at Westville Correctional Centre and not New Prison. The application said that the state suspects the accused are colluding with other outstanding suspects to escape from custody.

The matter was postponed to September 4, for Mkhulise and Ntombela to appoint an attorney.

Meanwhile, Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla commended the prompt response by law enforcement which led to the suspects being caught.

The community of Ward 41 had a dependable leader. He never shied away from challenges and dealt with them head-on. We often witnessed him visiting residents and businesses addressing issues firsthand.

“His death has deprived us of one of the brightest rising stars who was committed to the development of his community. On behalf of the Msunduzi council and officials, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the community,” said Thebolla.

South African Local Government Association (Salga) KZN chairperson, councillor Thami Ntuli, said they are gravely concerned and condemn the recent wave of violence targeting councillors.

“This horrific incident is a stark reminder of the grave challenges facing our public servants and the dangerous environment in which they sometimes operate. We cannot and will not tolerate such acts of violence against those who have been elected to serve our communities.

“Drastic measures are imperative to ensure the safety and security of our councillors and public servants. These incidents of violence against councillors are not isolated,” he said.

Mkhize’s funeral will be held at his home in Imbali Unit 14 on September 3, from 9am.