Cracking cricket at Amberglen

By Estelle Sinkins

Amberglen residents have started a cracking new tradition at the Howick retirement village — a game of cricket on their “village green”.

Normally used for croquet, this gorgeous spot is surrounded by autumn-coloured trees, and is just a short walk away from the dam, a popular spot for fishermen and bird watchers.

On Sunday, however, 22 enthusiastic men (and a couple of women), with an average age of 76, donned an assortment of white outfits for a fabulously fun “Golden Oldies” cricket match.

The Glen Eagles, captained by Scotty Burge, took on the Amber Ramblers, who were headed up by Mike Driscoll — with their efforts on the pitch being regaled to the watching crowd by SuperSport presenter Andy Capastagno, who had everyone in fits of laughter with his witty comments.

Before the “serious” business of the match got under way, however, Miss Amberglen, Eunice Colmer, who is turning 100 years old in August, led the teams onto the field.

Eunice, who was crowned Miss Blackpool in 1938, was joined by the equally glamorous former Miss South Africa, Vera Johns.

The Golden Oldies

The “Golden Oldies” match was a limited to 11 overs per side, with everyone getting the chance to bat, bowl and field with a red Slazball on a 15 m wicket. The Slazball is used mainly for net practice by regular cricketers.

Fours and sixes were discouraged in case the ball hit a spectator and the scoring system for runs was only marginally less complicated than the Duckworth Lewis system used in limited overs cricket around the world.

On completion of their innings, the batsmen were given a lap of honour in the “Uber”, which also brought much-needed drinks onto the field of play.

There was excitement aplenty throughout the morning, with an undoubted highlight being the pitch invasion by a pair of “streakers”, who were hotly pursued by “security” in their “Ubers”.

At the end of the match, the runaway winners were Glen Eagles, who toasted their win with a bottle of beer. The Amber Ramblers had to be content with medals made from … carrots!

The man of the match was Graham Winscott, while the prize for best batsman went to Mike Barford and the best bowler award to Jerry Robinson.

Two extremely well-dressed women, Heather McKenzie and Leslie Appleby, won the best dressed prizes.