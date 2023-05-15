Criminals terrorise and rob residents on pedestrian bridge

By Lethiwe Makhanya

What used to be a safe pedestrian bridge, has become a hotspot for brazen criminals, who rob residents at gunpoint.

The bridge connects the Graceland and Peace Valley 2 areas, which form part of Ward 23 in Pietermaritzburg.

Residents say they are now scared to use the bridge because criminals are terrorising them.

One resident, who asked to remain unnamed, said something needs to be done before the situation worsens.

Things are bad as they are and we do not want them to get worse. People are now scared to use the bridge that was meant to make things easy for them. These criminals need to be stopped. We cannot live like this.

Another resident said: “The painful thing is that [these criminals] are not scared to shoot. The community needs to come together because some people use that bridge to go to a nearby tuck-shop, now they have to use another tuck-shop.”

Ward councillor

Ward councillor Dumisani Phungula said these incidents occur mostly when there is load shedding and it has aroused considerable anxiety in the residents, especially those who use the bridge for their daily commute to and from work.

He said in the last incident, two people were shot and they are currently in hospital.

These criminals are dangerous. They have guns. If you do not give them what they want, they will not hesitate to shoot you. It is scary and worrying. The residents are shaken.

“In another incident, they tried to rob someone and when he gave them R2 they threw him under the bridge and he broke his arm, just because he gave them R2. This is how cruel these criminals are.

“What makes matters worse is that they take advantage of load shedding around the time in the evenings when people will be coming back from work. Now, residents have to worry every day when they are about to get off the taxi,” he said.

Phungula said they had a meeting over the weekend to discuss these issues and other problems in the ward.

“It was clear that residents are concerned and scared. We need police to intensify visibility in the area because it has become a hotspot for crime.

“We are also considering getting private security companies to assist the police, but that is still in the planning stage.”

SAPS

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the area has not become a hotspot as yet, because there have only been a few incidents reported where people have been shot.

What might be happening is that people are only reporting serious incidents, because we have those cases.

“They need to report every incident, even if no one has been hurt, as that will assist the police with the recording of cases [so they can] shift their focus and [treat] the area as a crime hotspot,” he said.