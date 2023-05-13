DA march to city hall to oppose new billing system

By Chanel George

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday marched to the city hall to protest against Msunduzi Municipality’s new billing system.

The march, which started from Dales Park, Prestbury, had a good turnout which saw a crowd of residents of the city take part along with DA supporters.

This follows a picket outside the city hall on Thursday by ratepayers’ associations over the same issue.

On Friday, the DA handed its memorandum to city manager, Lulamile Mapholoba, calling for an immediate halt to the new billing cycle until proper processes are followed and public participation is completed.

In a press statement last week, DA Member of Parliament, Hannah Shameema Winkler, said the residents are increasingly being placed under pressure by the city as proposed tariff increases are in the pipeline, despite an unstable provision of electricity, water and refuse services.

Under these circumstances, it is horrifying that the city has now, in addition, unilaterally opted to adopt a new billing cycle which has left thousands of residents confused and under pressure to pay two utility bills in 45 days as part of the transition to a new billing cycle.

Winkler said the municipality has decided to undertake this new billing system, to improve its cash-flow situation and to improve reading accuracy, while not following proper processes and sidestepping the public consultation process.

The DA memorandum is calling on Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, and Cogta MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi to halt the transition to the new billing system until the municipality has followed the proper process, engaged in public participation, and thereafter brought the item to a full council sitting for adoption.