DA: Was it sabotage?

Londiwe Xulu

The DA in Msunduzi Municipality will be putting in an urgent motion at council for a forensic investigation after residents and businesses from parts of the CBD were without water for about 10 days.

Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp said the DA caucus had a meeting with municipal officials on Monday.

He said what they found was damning and includes suspected sabotage to municipal infrastructure.

“We discussed what cost-effective measures need to be implemented due to the current state of our infrastructure,” said Kemp.

Last week, municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said the water outage was caused by a burst water pipe at the Chatterton circle, which affected the major feeder of the CBD.

Mkhize said teams were on the ground tracing the burst pipe and were to conduct repairs as soon as it had been located.

Kemp on Tuesday said water had been restored in the critical areas of the CBD, but the water pressure remained low.

He added that Langalibalele, Jabu Ndlovu and Peter Kerchhoff streets still had water problems.

“All concerns we’ve had were relayed to senior managers who were mum on the reasons for the outage which led to further delays for businesses and residents in planning for the duration of the outage.

“A breakdown in communication and the capacity of the workforce were contributing factors. We still don’t accurately know what transpired or what led to the issues,” said Kemp.

He said there was speculation around the pressure regulation valves (PRV) not being opened, which he said is suspected to be sabotage. Kemp said the DA has requested a full investigation of this issue.

We cannot be held ransom by rogue officials who believe paralysing our infrastructure and damaging our local economy will serve their personal interests.

Lives could have been lost due to the blatant disregard for an already aging infrastructure.

“This also brings to light the current state of our resources, indicating that we need more efficient ways of ensuring sensors are placed in critical areas to monitor water coming into the CBD, due to a lack of capacity on the ground,” Kemp said.

Municipal spokesperson Mkhize said the municipality has been working tirelessly to address the water supply interruption.

She said their main priority was to find and fix the problem, but they were investigating the cause of this particular water outage. Mkhize said that they expect full water restoration in the CBD this morning.

Water was restored on Monday afternoon in parts of the CBD. The pressure was stable and was being monitored via a telemetry section. A challenge was experienced again yesterday with the PRV that regulates pressure to the city.

“A water supply shutdown was implemented in the CBD yesterday from 7 pm to 1 am this morning for essential work that needed to be conducted on the pressure valve,” said Mkhize.

She said the municipality apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks the residents and businesses for their patience.

Residents and businesses said they were left to figure out solutions for themselves with little information provided by the municipality.

A resident who lives at an old age home in the CBD, and asked not to be named, said that the past days have been difficult for them as pensioners.

“Waking up to no water for so many days is not a nice thing. We are not told what the issue is exactly or when it would be sorted out,” the resident said.

“When there is water, which has been an issue in the past weeks, we’d have very low water pressure. People staying on the upper levels of buildings have to get water from the bottom floors where there’d be better pressure.”