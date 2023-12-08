Daughter who took over family business accuses former staff of fraud

By Zama Myeza

A local security company has raised the alarm over former employees allegedly defrauding unsuspecting clients, particularly older customers who pay monthly fees in cash.

Alphine Security Services says it has experienced a surge of complaints since November from customers about billing increases for services provided. This after the business ownership changed hands.

According to Lorenda Crystal Vincent, the new owner of Alphine Security Services, they started receiving these complaints at the beginning of November after they bought the company.

“My dad opened this security company years ago. He passed away a few months ago and the ownership of the company was handed over to me. I have all the necessary documents to prove that it now belongs to me,” said Vincent.

She said that they believe the people committing this fraud are former employees of the company. She also added that she believes these employees thought that since her father had died, they could do as they please.

According to Vincent, when her father was still the owner of the business, they sent staff members to their different customers to collect payments every month. Alternatively, customers would pay at their offices. She said they did this because most of their customers are elderly and are not familiar with technology.

“We did our investigation and we found that the employees who worked for my father are the ones who have been conning our customers. We receive complaints that we are taking too much money from them, but we would not have those amounts in our books.

From the number of complaints we have received, approximately R35 000 has been taken from our customers since the beginning of November 2023

Most of the customers of Alphine Security Services are older people who were afraid to speak up about their experience with these fraudsters. The Witness was able to speak to one of the customers, who wanted to remain anonymous as he feared for his safety.

“I am a man residing in Kingston Road. An unmarked white vehicle stopped by my house and I saw three men jump out telling me they are from Alphine Security Services and they are here to collect an amount of R600.

I was confused because I only pay R300 per month. I began to question one of the men, asking them, ‘why are you asking me for so much money, I only pay R300 per a month?’

“He told me very rudely that he wants his money now and I have no right to question him. [He said] I must call his boss as she had sent them to me. At this point I found this suspicious and I refused to pay them.

“They then started to swear at me. Things escalated and they ended up taking out a baton from the car and came into my yard. I threatened to call the police and that was when they decided to leave,” said the customer.

Said Vincent: “I really fear that this is going to result in someone getting hurt soon. Our customers are mostly the elderly and they cannot defend themselves. I urge people to take note of our company car and also to make sure that they contact me before making any type of payment to our workers.

It’s very hard to control because these were trusted workers of my father but they do not work for us anymore

Customers who wish to query their billing or report suspicious activity can contact the company at 073 138 9214.