Decapitated, mutilated body found in Pietermaritzburg CBD

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Police are appealing for the family members of a man found murdered in the Pietermaritzburg city centre to come forward.

This follows the gruesome discovery of his decapitated body in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

The body of the man, who is believed to be Sanele Molefe (43), was found on the corner of Jabu Ndlovu Street and Edendale Road by a passer-by, who then informed the police.

His head and private parts were missing and it’s not known if they were harvested by people or eaten by animals.

Molefe was identified using information from medication that was found in his bag.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, said a murder case had been opened and that no one had been arrested as yet.

He added that the motive could be “muthi-related”.

It seems like Molefe was someone who lived on the streets.

It is still unclear what happened to him.

We appeal to anyone who might have information that could help in finding the people who did this to come forward and report it to the police.

Gwala also urged people to spread the word to help them find the relatives of Molefe.

KwaZulu-Natal Healers Association chairperson, Thandonjani Hlongwane, said they want government to strengthen the law and “ensure that people who do these cruel things are arrested”.

They just paint a bad name for the real healers.

In this case, the family needs to speak to their ancestors and tell them what has happened to their child before they bury him.

Ancestors do listen and they hear.

Pietermaritzburg Central community policing forum (CPF) chairperson, Allan Werner, has urged communities to work with the local CPF in the central business district, to strengthen ties between the community, the SAPS and private security teams.

On Wednesday, we will have a meeting with the executive members of the CPF, as well as the police station senior management regarding issues of this nature and the issue of crime getting out of hand in the CBD.

Werner said it was the first time that they had come across an incident like this.