Defence to oppose Mootheram case return to PMB court

Ingrid Oellermann

Indications are that before judgment is handed down on local magistrate Divesh Mootheram on Wednesday, the defence will vigorously oppose a bid to transfer the matter back to the Pietermaritzburg regional court.

Mootheram’s ongoing crimen injuria case, for allegedly verbally insulting his boss, chief magistrate Mpho Evelyn Monyemore, has highlighted divisions within KZN’s court corridors.

The case is currently being heard by Eastern Cape-based regional magistrate Eric Vellam, sitting in Camperdown.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, presiding magistrate Linda Lewis said she had been asked to roll the matter over until Wednesday as Vellam was unavailable, but added that she was also asked to transfer the hearing to the regional court in Pietermaritzburg.

It was not stated who had requested the transfer or on what grounds.

Advocate Shane Matthews, representing Mootheram, confirmed in court, however, that the defence will strongly oppose any move to transfer the case back to the capital city, saying it had been transferred originally from there to Camperdown “because of a confidential psychiatric report” (relating to Mootheram).

He said they had on Monday received an e-mail indicating a request to return the matter to Pietermaritzburg, which the defence was opposed to.

“I submit that this would be disastrous for the accused … we have psychiatric reports to that effect,” said Matthews.

Lewis thereafter postponed the trial until today, back in Camperdown, and said the defence could make its submissions regarding the issue about the transfer before magistrate Vellam.

Mootheram has pleaded not guilty to a charge that alleges he impaired the dignity of Monyemore by referring to her in front of two colleagues as a “corrupt black b***ch” on April 11, 2017.

Monyemore was not present when the alleged words were spoken.